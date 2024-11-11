Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher spoke to Diana Parkes ahead of a documentary following Queen Camilla as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence

The mother of a woman, who was killed by her husband at their home in Berkshire, has said that the work Queen Camilla is doing to raise awareness of domestic abuse is "absolutely amazing".

Diana Parkes' daughter Joanna Simpson was 46 when she was murdered by her estranged husband, Robert Brown, in Ascot in 2010.

Brown was cleared of murder at Reading Crown Court but previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. He was jailed for 26 years in 2011.

Diana has campaigned ever since to support children affected by domestic abuse, co-founding the Joanna Simpson Foundation in 2014.

Joanna Simpson was 46 when she was murdered by her estranged husband, Robert Brown. Credit: Family handout

On Monday 11 November at 9pm, a new documentary called 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' will air on ITV1.

It follows The Queen as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence, speaking to survivors and visiting refuge centres.

Joanna's mother Diana Parkes has described the "huge compassion and empathy" The Queen has with survivors.

Diana said: " Queen Camilla is just astonishing and when anyone views the film, they will notice the huge compassion and empathy that she has with survivors.

Diana Parkes features in the documentary alongside Queen Camilla. Credit: 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' / ITV

"She is absolutely amazing and she's making this her really important work."

The documentary details how Diana's story helped inspire Queen Camilla to begin her work

Diana said: "I knew nothing about domestic abuse, as indeed The Queen said herself, we all knew it happened but it was brushed under the carpet as 'just another domestic'.

"Please if anyone is watching who feels they are suffering in any way at all from abuse, seek help, tell a friend, because 'just another domestic' can lead to murder as in our case, the killing of my daughter."

The following organisations can offer help and support:

Women's Aid - for women

Refuge - for women

Respect - for men

Galop - for LGBT+ individuals

