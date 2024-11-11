Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth reports from the memorial service in Southampton

A memorial service has taken place to remember the 32 homeless people who have died in Southampton this year.

It is the second year that homeless support organisations have come together to host the service at St Mary's Church, to commemorate those who did not have a formal funeral.

One man who was remembered was Simon Dalton, 58, who died on November 17, 2023.

Madi Parffett, from the Southampton branch of Two Saints Charity, was close with Simon.

Madi Parffett (right), who works as a relief worker, with Simon Dalton (left). Credit: Madi Parffett

She said: "He was the kind of person who would donate his own clothes to the clothing store at the hostel, bearing in mind he has absolutely nothing but wanted to give back."

One mourner, who knew more than half of the deceased, was 27-year-old Ryan who has lived on the streets for nearly a year.

Ryan attended the event to pay tribute to his friend Simon McCarthy.

He said: "I tried my hardest four times not to cry. One of the names that was mentioned today I knew very well and when I found out he had passed, it broke my heart, it really did."

Ryan remembers his friend Simon McCarthy, who died while living on the streets

As every name was read out, a candle was lit in their memory.

Prayers were also said for one man, found dead on Southampton Common, who has never been identified.

Pam Campbell said: "I have worked in the field for 33 years and still we are seeing people die prematurely and live lives that are less than fulfilled for themselves.

"My grief gives way to anger really about the fact that we are still doing this after all these years."

