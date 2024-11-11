Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor spoke to Taylor and Hady about their "heartbreaking" situation

A mother says a tightening of visa rules is preventing her Egyptian partner joining her and their newborn daughter in the UK.

Back in April, the government increased the annual salary needed to bring spouses into the country from £18,500 to £29,000, in a bid to reduce immigration.

Taylor Fitzpatrick, from Farnborough in Hampshire, says it would be impossible for her to earn that amount of money while she's on maternity leave.

Taylor said: "It's been a lot. I mean, having to go through the birth on your own and even just the day to day life of me having to stay here at home on my own, which normally I know other people do which is fine, but they have their partner who comes back home and goes 'Oh well why don't I do this for you or why don't you go for a sleep' and it's me 24/7."

Taylor and her partner Hady met in Egypt three years ago. Credit: Taylor Fitzpatrick

Taylor and her partner Hady Magdy met when they were working as singers in Egypt three years ago.

She returned to the UK in February with plans to organise a two year spouse visa for Hady but soon after she found out she was pregnant and could no longer earn the minimum £29,000 salary required to sponsor a foreign partner.

Hady was also denied entry on a visitor visa to be there for the birth of his daughter Talia. Instead, he's forced to used technology to spend time with her virtually.

Hady said: "T his is not fair because these moments won't happen anymore you know. There is no compensation for me to deal with these moments again you know."

Taylor plans to take Talia to Egypt to meet her dad in person in December. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Taylor said: "It's bitter sweet because he's on the phone smiling and laughing because he's getting to enjoy these moments with us however it's not the same as him actually enjoying the moments face to face.

"It's heartbreaking watching her look at her dad through the telephone, we just want him to be with us."

The Home Office said it does not comment on individual cases.

Taylor plans to take Talia to Egypt to meet her dad in person in December.

Meanwhile, she's stuck on her own trying to look after her baby and find a job that pays enough to get Hady to the UK.

