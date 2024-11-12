Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee has been to the children's hospice to meet staff

A hospice charity, which supports vulnerable children in Dorset and Wiltshire, says it may have to restrict its services unless the government reverses plans to increase employers' National Insurance.

Julia's House has been providing essential day and residential respite care for the most seriously ill children for 20 years.

Its annual budget is £10 million and 90% of that comes from fundraising.

However, costs are rising and this year there is a £1 million shortfall - even before the rise in employers' National Insurance.

The changes mean the charity is going to have to find an extra £242,000 and that is likely to have an impact on services.

Mike Bartlett, Julia's House, said: "It could mean waiting lists, it could mean shaping the service in a different way, this is a big extra cost that we were not expecting, we are going to have to look very hard at the services we can provide going forwards."

Julia's House has been providing essential day and residential respite care for the most seriously ill children for 20 years. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Seventy carers and nurses work for the charity and the increase in employers' National Insurance is the equivalent cost of six highly qualified nurses.

But compromising care is not an option for the charity.

Lydia Absolon, Senior Nurse, Julia's House, said: "We pride ourselves on the care we give here, it's to a high standard and to be able to do that we need one to one care.

"These children are complex, even their communication is complex, we need staff to be with them at all times."

There was a campaign meeting today in Parliament where the Chief Executive of Julia's House and local MPs lobbied for an exemption from the tax increase. However there was no progress.

Martin Edwards, CEO of Julia's House, said: "The Treasury have said no you're not going to get an exemption so what is the Department of Health going to do about this in order to make sure these patients can continue to be treated where they want to be, in the children's hospice or adult hospice that they know, who know them. This is the best care that they can get. They don't need to go back into hospital."

A government spokesperson said: “We want everyone to have access to high-quality end of life care and are aware of the financial pressures facing the hospice sector, and of the huge generosity of the British public, whose donations provide a significant proportion of hospice funding.

“We are determined to shift more healthcare into the community and ensure patients and their families receive high-quality, personalised care in the most appropriate setting, and hospices will have a big role to play in that shift.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...