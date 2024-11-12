A d runk lorry driver who drove into a holiday park in Sussex had empty vodka bottles inside his HGV.

Janis Rimovics, 50, was driving a 44-tonne articulated lorry, whilst more than three times the legal alcohol limit, when he struck a parked vehicle in Church Lane, Pagham.

He then drove into a nearby holiday park which was busy with families and children on August 25.

Rimovics tried to reverse his vehicle out of a dead end but was unable to complete the manoeuvre, and then fell asleep in his cab.

Police were called to the scene and when officers arrived, they found Rimovics too intoxicated to stand.

They also found empty vodka bottles inside the cab of his HGV.

Rimovics provided a breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes (μg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath.

The legal limit is 35μg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Rimovics was found with vodka bottles in the cabin of the lorry Credit: Sussex Police

Speaking after the case, Acting Sergeant Steven Lambeth from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Rimovics was in charge of a large lorry while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

“He was in no fit state to drive and was barely able to stand, let alone drive a vehicle, when he arrived in custody.

“Drink-driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Rimovics posed a serious risk not only to himself, but to every other road user, he is lucky not to have caused serious harm that night.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

Rimovics, of Station Estate Road, Feltham, was sentenced to four months in prison. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

