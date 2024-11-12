Play Brightcove video

Players, staff and fans at Oxford United Football Club have come together as part of a special project to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

A mental health workshop was held in partnership with The Joey Beauchamp Foundation, which was founded by the Oxford legend’s family after Joey Beauchamp died by suicide in 2022.

The ‘Can We Talk’ initiative, which also involves Oxfordshire Mind, uses football to break down stigmas around mental health.

Joey Beauchamp’s brother Luke said: "We struggled to find Joey the help that he needed…. so we decided - a few of us - to set up a foundation to try to make it easier for people to access mental health support.

“This kind of thing - interviews and speaking - wouldn’t be his cup of tea but hopefully he’s proud that we’ve managed to push his name and legacy forward."

Joey Beauchamp's brother Luke helped to establish the Joey Beauchamp Foundation in Joey's memory Credit: ITV News Meridian

Oxford United midfielder Will Vaulks lost both of his grandparents to suicide.

Mr Vaulks said: "I didn’t speak about this for a good few years, never in this environment anyway.

"But (I mainly want to) be a voice to prevent suicide. That’s what I want to talk about, is preventing families from going through what my family has been going through."

Oxfordshire Mind’s CEO Jess Willsher says that there is lots of support available for people who are struggling with their mental health.

She said: "It can be really difficult when you’re feeling low or worried about your own mental health to reach out. But I would really recommend people to talk to someone they trust.

"That might be a family member or a friend, it might be a charity, it could be your GP."

Luke Beauchamp firmly believes getting support has helped him following his brother Joey’s death.

“My wife sorted me some help out. And … although I wouldn’t have gone looking for it myself… it helped immensely."

