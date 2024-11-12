Vehicles damaged after 'objects fired' at drivers in Kent

Several vehicles have been damaged in Kent after objects were fired at drivers.

Ben Lindley was driving home on the M20 on Thursday night when his windscreen was hit.

He said: "All of a sudden I heard this almighty bang from the passenger side of the car.

"I had no idea what had happened, I slowed right down and was shaken."

His windscreen had been struck by an unknown object, causing it to crack. Shards of glass also fell onto his passenger seat.

He says he's "angry" at the situation.

He said: "What compels people to do this?

"Not only the financial cost for me but the emotional side of it, having to go on the road again knowing at any moment this could happen again."

He added: "Had I been going any faster than the speed limit, had the aim been slightly further it could have gone through the entire windscreen.

"Thankfully I didn't have any passengers at the time but it could have gone through and very easily caused damage to someone I care about."

Ben Lindley is thankful he didn't have any passengers in the car when his windscreen was hit

Drivers have also experienced this on the A2 with Kent Police carrying out an investigation.

Lorry driver, Matt Hayes, said he was travelling on the A2 on Saturday at around 6:30pm when he heard "an almighty crack on the windscreen", describing the situation as "very frightening".

He said: "First of all I thought a brick had been thrown from the gantry, it wouldn't be the first time, we've had that before."

Fearing he would be attacked if he stopped to check his lorry, he carried on to a safe space and pulled over.

The passenger side of his windscreen had been hit by an object with enough force it had chipped, but didn't smash.

Lorry driver, Matt Hayes, said he was travelling on the A2 on Saturday at around 6:30pm when he heard "an almighty crack on the windscreen". Credit: ITV News Meridian

Speaking about vehicles being targeted on the A2, a spokesperson for Kent Police said: "Windows and bodywork were reportedly struck by objects fired from an area adjacent to the carriageway, at around 5.50pm on Thursday 7 November 2024.

"Patrols attended the scene and a search was completed to identify those responsible. Nobody has been arrested at this stage and a ball bearing has been recovered for forensic examination."

District Commander, Chief Inspector Will Lay, added: "It is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result of this incident.

"We initially thought catapults may have been used to launch the projectiles but are keeping an open mind as to how the damage was caused."

Police officers are urging anybody with any information or dashcam footage to come forward.

