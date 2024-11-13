Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders has been to Hoads Wood, in Bethersden near Ashford, Kent.

Contractors have finally been appointed to clear a Kent beauty spot buried under thousands of tonnes of illegally dumped waste.

As they prepare to start work at Hoad's Wood near Ashford, new drone footage shows the extent of the damage to ancient woodland, and the scale of the challenge ahead.

The Environmental Agency has shared the update, after being threatened with legal action by local residents.

The woodland at Bethersden, near Ashford, was the victim of illegal dumping of 'up to 20 to 30 trucks a day' in July 2023, with surveys estimating that 35,000 tonnes of processed waste was left on the site.

However, as the nettles have grown across the site, Kent Wildlife Trust have warned of potentially toxic material which they say needs to removed as soon as possible.

Ian Rickards, Ashford Area Warden for the Kent Wildlife Trust

When on the site, Ian Rickards, the Ashford Area Warden for the Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "There could be anything toxic in there.

"Anything like heavy metals, asbestos, chemicals, all sorts of nasty things."

Residents and campaigners have also vented their frustration, after the site was blocked months after suspicious activity was first reported to the authorities.

Mr Rickards added: "This could have been stopped, nipped in the bud and this damage wouldn't have occurred.

"However the contractor coming in is positive; it means that hopefully there will be some progress here to get this moved and shifted.

"But this bit of ancient woodland is irreparably damaged."

Over thirty five thousand tonnes of waste have been dumped on the site.

Councillor Alastair Boyd, chair of Bethersden Parish Council, said: "I am very very pleased to see that it is actually progressing and we are just hoping that it will keep moving on."

"The fact that people around here have suffered the horrible months of lorries coming in here and dumping stuff and protesting about it."

"None of the authorities listened to them, but what we've got now is the whole thing reversed."

The Environment Agency says that it is working with contractors and will keep the local community informed with a public meeting due to be held later this month.

