Kent Police are using drones as part of their investigation into objects being fires at vehicles

Police drones with thermal imaging cameras are being flown near two major roads in Kent to help deter, and find those responsible for firing objects at vehicles.

Drivers who have been targeted on the A2 near Darenth and on the M20 near Snodland, have had their vehicles damaged.

Kent Police have also launched patrols including unmarked vehicles following reported incidents on the evening of Thursday 7 November 2024.

The incident on the A2 involved objects being fired from an area adjacent to the carriageway at around 5.50pm, causing the windows and bodywork on several vehicles to be damaged.

But officers say they are not linking those reports to others received between 9pm and 10pm on the M20, where a number of drivers reported their vehicles being struck by items that had possibly fallen from a nearby bridge.

Chief Inspector Craig West of Kent Police said: "Throwing or firing items at moving traffic is incredibly dangerous and it is fortunate nobody was injured as a result of either of these incidents.

"Anyone found to have been responsible for putting road users in danger can expect to be arrested and brought before the courts.

"I would like to assure motorists that we are taking the reports seriously and have increased our patrols in the areas surrounding the affected sections of the A2 and M20.

"This includes the use of drones with thermal imaging cameras that are being used to monitor footpaths and wooded areas, and will allow officers to respond quickly to any suspicious activity.

"Volunteer officers from the Special Constabulary have also been assisting us."

Ashton Cull from the Road Haulage Association

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Ashton Cull from the Road Haulage Association said: "We often don't see the real victims in these incidents.

"You see a large vehicle, but you almost forget about the person inside it who's driving it, and not just that individual but the business owners who are put out of pocket when they have to repair these vehicles.

"A lot more needs to be done to tackle instances like this, and broader freight crime and broader attacks on vehicles across the road network."

Ben Lindley was driving home on the M20 on Thursday night when he was targeted. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ben Lindley was one of those affected by the fired objects. He was driving home on the M20 on Thursday night (7 November) when his windscreen was hit.

He said: "All of a sudden I heard this almighty bang from the passenger side of the car.

"I had no idea what had happened, I slowed right down and was shaken."

His windscreen had been struck by an unknown object, causing it to crack. Shards of glass also fell onto his passenger seat.

