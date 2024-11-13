Repair work is due to begin on Worthing Pier in Sussex after it was forced to close due to storm damage.

The pier closed to the public on 10 October after engineers discovered, during a routine inspection, that one of the supports had been damaged in stormy weather.

Worthing Borough Council said that safety of the public is its "priority".

Repair work has been delayed as it can only take place at spring low tide in mid November.

The snapped pile on Worthing Pier before it was removed. Credit: Adur & Worthing Councils

Contractors are due to begin work on Wednesday 13 November to provide a "temporary fix".

Engineers will place six 15-metre steel piles into the seabed either side of the pier, before fitting steel support beams and a 16.5-metre steel truss on top of them.

The new temporary structure will take the weight off the damaged section of the pier, allowing engineers to remove and replace the damaged piles.

The closure meant the annual fireworks display, scheduled to be held on the pier on the 5 November, had to be cancelled.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...