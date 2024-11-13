The MoD has apologised after two senior soldiers from one of the Army’s most prestigious regiments in Wiltshire were photographed wearing Nazi uniforms to a party, just days before Remembrance Sunday.

The two soldiers who are based at the Queen’s Royal Hussars armoured regiment in Tidworth were reportedly attending a Halloween themed party.

They were ordered to leave the event at their barracks.

In the photos, the pair could be seen posing in the outfits, and even raising their arms to give Nazi salutes.

An investigation has been launched by the Ministry of Defence who have described their actions as 'unacceptable.'

In a statement, an Army Spokesperson said: “We apologise unreservedly for the unacceptable behaviour of these two individuals and the offence that it will undoubtedly cause.

“Their actions demonstrated serious and significant shortfalls in judgement and conduct and were totally incompatible with the values and standards the Army demands and the public expects.

“As soon as they became aware of the incident, the unit’s chain of command acted immediately to inform the Royal Military Police and a formal investigation is now underway.

"We won’t comment further while that investigation is ongoing.”

According to the British Army's official code of conduct, "Soldiers at all levels are held to the highest standards whether they’re on or off duty.

"If any individual is believed to have failed to meet those standards, we will investigate, and will take appropriate action where necessary.

"Any service personnel who are found to have committed an offence, including a criminal offence under the Armed Forces Act 2006, are dealt with through the disciplinary process."

The Queen’s Royal Hussars is based in Tidworth, Wiltshire. Credit: Google Maps

According to the MoD website, members of The Queen’s Royal Hussars are considered experts in operating armoured vehicles.

Riding in the Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank and Ajax Armoured Fighting Vehicle, their primary role is to 'destroy enemy armour with the sudden and overwhelming use of violent force.'

The unit was established in 1993, and has played a role in every conflict since.

