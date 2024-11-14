Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides spoke to Christina about the "terrible" pain she's suffered

A grandmother says she was left in "terrible" pain having suffered a broken wrist and fractured ribs when she was hit by an electric bike.

Christina Marchand, 75, was struck as she walked along the pavement to her local shop in Brighton, Sussex.

A teenager was riding the electric bike illegally along the pavement, which can lead to a £30 fine.

Christina says the rider claimed they were unable to stop, but it has left her concerned for her safety.

Christina Marchand, 75, was struck as she walked along the pavement to her local shop in Brighton, Sussex. Credit: Christina Marchand

Christina said: "It makes me angry because I see them all the time on the pavement. But you just don't see them coming and you don't hear them so it's terrible really."

After the incident, Christina says she "couldn't really do anything" for herself and had to stay with her son.

Christina's son-in-law, Mohammed Mahsin, runs a café along Whitehawk Road, near to where the incident took place. As soon as he heard what had happened, he rushed over.

Mohammed said: "I said, okay, I'm coming. So I straightaway went there and she was on the floor in pain and agony."

Christina has been told it will take around six weeks for her injuries to heal.

There are currently 104 bike hire hubs across Brighton and Hove. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Electric bikes and electric scooters, also known as e-bikes and e-scooters, are becoming increasingly popular.

There are currently 104 bike hire hubs across Brighton and Hove consisting of 780 bikes, with 60% being e-bikes and 40% being pedal-only bikes.

In the last 18 months in the city, more than 1.2 million kilometres have been travelled by users in over 400,000 journeys.

Currently, privately owned e-scooters are not allowed to be used on public roads, pavements or in cycle lanes.

Louise Haigh MP, Transport Secretary. Credit: Parliament TV

The Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has indicated that the Government intends to legalise the use of private e-scooters on roads so they can be regulated.

Louise Haigh MP, Transport Secretary, said: "We've not got parliamentary time in this session or a relevant bill that could be used to regulate e-scooters, but we will we will look to legislate, absolutely it's clearly required.

"It's not good enough that it's been left in this situation for too long."

Cllr Trevor Muten, Cabinet Member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm, Brighton and Hove City Council, said: "We’re very sorry to hear this resident has been injured and we will be looking into the incident with Beryl.

"We are committed to doing all we can to promote safe and responsible cycling throughout the city but do expect everyone who hires a Beryl Bike to ride them responsibly and obey the Highway Code."

Christina was left in "terrible" pain following the incident. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Sussex Police said: " We received a report of a collision involving an e-bike and a pedestrian in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, at about 5.15pm on October 19. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old woman, sustained injuries.

" Officers are investigating and have made contact with her to share updates, and to complete a welfare check.

"Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 751 of 22/10.

"Sussex Police encourages people concerned about anti-social behaviour and anti-social cycle riding to report it to us.

"Riders of bicycles and e-bikes are reminded of the Highway Code and that it is illegal to ride on a pavement."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...