The Ministry of Defence's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) has identified the remains of two soldiers from Hampshire who lost their lives 73 ago, during the Korean War.

The graves of Major Patrick Angier, aged 30, from Hatherden near Andover, and Sergeant Donald Northey, aged 23, from Portsmouth, were rededicated at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, South Korea, with their families present.

The graves of Major Patrick Angier and Sergeant Donald Northey were rededicated in South Korea, with their families present. Credit: Ministry of Defence

The JCCC continues to work on identifying other unknown graves from the Korean War.

Guy Puzey, grandson of Major Patrick Angier, said: "Our family has sought many ways over the years to make sure my grandfather’s name and memory live on."

"His death left many ripples across the generations, and he is still missed."

"I believe the lack of a known grave made the pain more acute, so the new findings are of huge significance."

"While nothing can undo the trauma of the past, we are fortunate and privileged to have the knowledge we now have about his final resting place."

Families attended the rededication at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan Credit: Ministry of Defence

"The identifications and rededications were handled with such care, sensitivity and respect," said Mr Puzey.

"We are so grateful to everybody involved, firstly to Nicola Nash and her colleagues at the JCCC for their exceptional efforts that made it possible for these four men’s graves to be named, to all the military representatives who attended, to the staff of the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea for their kindness and care, to the staff of the British Embassy in Seoul and the UN Command."

"We know there are many other bereaved families of the Korean War who still live in hope their loved ones’ final resting places may be identified, including many others of the Gloucestershire Regiment."

"We hope with them that the extraordinary work of the JCCC may still lead to further identifications in Korea, as in many other parts of the world."

A special rededication service was held for the Hampshire soldiers who died 73 years ago. Credit: Ministry of Defence

Donald Northey, son of Sgt Northey, said: "A glorious event for a glorious Gloucester which I found very moving and worthwhile."

War Detective Nicola Nash spent years researching unknown soldiers’ graves at the UN Cemetery in Busan.

She examined casualty files at the UK’s National Archives, museum records and personal documents before submitting her findings to an independent Ministry of Defence board.

Nicola said: "After more than 70 years, it is wonderful to be able to give these men, previously unknown, a name and reunite them with their families. Their graves have been lovingly looked after by the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, and by the South Korean people.

"It has been such a privilege to be here with the families to pay our respects to these men that gave everything for our freedom."

Major Patrick Angier Credit: Ministry of Defence

When the Battle of the Imjin River began, Major Angier was in command of A Company on Point 148, also known as Castle Hill.

Sgt Northey was serving in the battalion’s Mortar Platoon, tasked with covering the north and east approaches to the battalion’s position.

The main weight of the Chinese attack hit Major Angier’s Company during the night of 22-23 April 1951. Castle Hill summit was captured early that morning, but A Company fought on. As the survivors reorganised he was killed by enemy fire.

Meanwhile Sgt Northey was delivering an Oxford Armoured Personnel Carrier filled with ammunition, pivotal for his platoon’s survival, and did so just before the road was cut off.

Sgt Donald Northey Credit: Ministry of Defence

On the morning of 24 April, they were ordered to withdraw and moved with the main part of the Battalion to Hill 235. It was during that move that Sgt Northey was also killed by enemy fire.

Following his death, a comrade wrote: ‘Major Angier always had his company’s welfare and morale in the forefront of his thinking. We all loved him deeply’.

Sgt Northey’s Commanding Officer described him as ‘a man of outstanding character, cheerful courage and of infinite loyalty’.

