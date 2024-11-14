A 60-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three care home residents has been released without charge.

T wo men, aged 74 and 91, and an 86-year-old woman died at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage, Dorset on Wednesday 23 October.

Seven other people were taken to hospital as a precaution with the other residents moved to alternative accommodation.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team at Dorset Police say they "do not believe" there to be any actions by the arrested individual that were grossly negligent.

Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The force says the deaths are still being treated as "unexplained".

D etective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The deceased and their loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds throughout our investigation.

" Over recent weeks we have been continuing to gather as much information as we can, working with HM Coroner, to establish a cause of death.

" To enable us to take a full account and recover any available evidence, while providing legal protection to the person, we made an arrest as part of our enquiries.

Seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"The arrest was also made to establish where there were any actions or omissions by that individual that were believed to be grossly negligent and we have now reached a position where we do not believe that to be the case.

" Our investigation is very much still ongoing and we are awaiting results from detailed forensic submissions and analysis to assist us in establishing the causes of the deaths, which may take several months.

" The families of the residents who sadly died are being kept informed with any updates in the investigation."

