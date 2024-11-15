Play Brightcove video

Wildlife cameras set up around the Ewhurst Park estate captures the baby beavers exploring their enclosure

The first beavers to be born in Hampshire for 400 years have been officially named.

Local children entered a competition to name the two baby beavers, with Bobby and Barry chosen as the winning names.

The pair were born this summer in an enclosure at the 925-acre Ewhurst Park estate near Basingstoke.

Parents Chompy and Hazel were released into the enclosure in January 2023 as the first beavers in Hampshire since the 1600s.

Recent footage of the two baby beavers, called kits, shows them exploring their enclosure, eating plants and starting to learn how to gnaw and fell trees.

Mum and baby beaver eating bark together at Ewhurst Park, Hampshire. Credit: Ewhurst Park

The names were selected by Year 5 pupils from St Gabriel's School in Newbury and members of the 3rd Alton Beaver Scouts Kestrel Colony.

The winners were presented with a trophy by former Member of the European Parliament (MEP), author and environmentalist, Stanley Johnson, during a tour of the beaver enclosure.

Stanley said: "As the former MEP for East Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, I am absolutely delighted to be here today for this wonderful beaver naming event.

"I want to congratulate all those who took part in the beaver naming competition, including of course, the winners, and the beavers themselves."

Hazel the beaver was released into Ewhurst Park, Hampshire in 2023. Credit: Nick Upton/PA

Mandy Lieu, Ewhurst Park’s Director said: "Education and outreach are essential to our ethos here at Ewhurst Park.

"We love to welcome children on site and are delighted to be engaging the next generation with the wonderful world of beavers and the importance of connecting with nature."Debbie Tann MBE, CEO of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: "The arrival of two kits at Ewhurst Park is a remarkable and heartwarming milestone for Hampshire’s natural environment.

"This naming competition offers a wonderful opportunity for the community to connect with these incredible animals and witness firsthand the positive impact they bring to our natural world.

"As we welcome this new generation, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust will continue to strongly and actively advocate for the managed wild release of beavers, where they play a vital role in stimulating nature’s recovery, enhancing biodiversity, restoring habitats, and building resilient ecosystems."

Eva Bishop, Head of Education at Beaver Trust, commented: "The expansion of this family unit shows these beavers are well settled.

"Kits tend to stay with their family group until around two years old, developing the skills they need for life by learning alongside their parents, so Bobby and Barry have plenty of time to inspire a love of nature among local children.

"It is so important to the species' return that opportunities like this help address our cultural appreciation of beavers and the natural world."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...