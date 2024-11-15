Some porters at the NHS Trust which runs Southampton General Hospital are to go on strike over claims of "bullying and harassment".

More than 60 porters employed by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, who are members of Unite the Union, will walkout on 17 separate dates.

The first 24 hour walkout will take place on Thursday 28 November. Each strike day will begin at 06:00 and end at 05:59 the following day.

This will then be followed by strikes on Monday and Friday each week throughout December and January.

More than 60 porters employed by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, who are members of Unite the Union, will walkout. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Unite the Union claims that hospital porters are subjected to restricted toilet breaks and are denied rest breaks to sit down and drink water.

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust says "there isn’t, and never has been, a requirement for any member of our staff to ask permission to take a bathroom break" with porters "actively encouraged to stay hydrated using any of the water cooler facilities" throughout its hospitals.

The NHS Trust has commissioned an "independent external review, seeking views of all the portering department" to support its "ongoing efforts to address issues raised".

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust runs Southampton General Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sharon Graham, General Secretary, Unite the Union, said: "Our Southampton hospital porters have stood up and made it completely clear they will not tolerate bullying and harassment any longer.

"It is shameful that even when presented with the facts, hospital management has failed to act to end the abuse.

"Unite’s laser-like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members will mean that our porters will receive the union’s absolute support."

Kate Attwooll, Regional Officer, Unite the Union, said: "The strike action will inevitably cause serious disruption across the hospital but this is entirely the fault of management, they are well aware of the problems but have failed to take action to prioritise staff and patient safety and dignity.

"Strike action could still be avoided but that would require management introducing the changes needed to end the endemic bullying of porters at UHS."

Picket lines will take place on each day of strike action, adjacent to the main entrance of Southampton General Hospital. Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Steve Harris, chief people officer at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS), said: "Our portering service and colleagues are a valuable and intrinsic part of the successful running of UHS and all we do for patients.

" Prior to the ballot, and having been made aware of staff concerns, the Trust commissioned an independent external review, seeking views of all the portering department. When we receive this report, the outcomes from it will support our ongoing efforts to address issues raised.

" We have been in direct contact, verbally and in writing, with Unite and our portering staff to reassure them on a few specific concerns raised relating to claims made around Trust policy.

" Regarding breaks, we have reiterated on many occasions to our porters that there isn’t, and never has been, a requirement for any member of our staff to ask permission to take a bathroom break.

"Our porters are entitled to three official breaks during every shift and are actively encouraged to stay hydrated using any of the water cooler facilities throughout our hospitals.

" At UHS we want everyone who works here to feel they belong, are valued, respected and heard.

"We remain in active discussions with Unite and local portering representatives to address the issues being raised and will continue to work constructively to resolve the dispute.

"W e have a robust system in place to ensure patient services and safety are maintained during any strike period."

Full list of strike dates:

Thursday 28 November 2024

Friday 6 and Monday 9 December 2024

Friday 13 and Monday 16 December 2024

Friday 20 December 2024

Friday 3 and Monday 6 January 2024

Thursday 9, Friday 10, and Monday 13 January 2024

Thursday 16, Friday 17, Monday 20 January 2024

Thursday 23, Friday 24, Monday 27 January 2024

