A man has attracted a lot of attention on social media after he unwrapped a Mars bar and found it was "completely smooth".

Harry Seager from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said he was travelling on the M40 when he discovered the confectionery did not have its signature chocolate ripple.

The 34-year-old then posted a photo on the Dull Men's Club group on Facebook, with some users commenting that they hope he didn't eat it as it looked "highly collectible".

The post on Wednesday 11 November has had more than 12,000 interactions and more than 2,500 comments.

Until 1950, workers at the Slough factory would take large slabs, cut them hand and then use a special technique to add the famous swirl. Credit: Mars Wrigley UK

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson said: "Our chocolate scientists have been perfecting the Mars bar and its iconic swirl on top for over 90 years.

"With over 2.5 million Mars bars produced daily at our Slough factory, it seems this has slipped through without its signature flourish.

"While we can't reveal all the secrets behind our product line, we can promise fans that these 'smooth' Mars bars are a rare find and the classic swirl isn't going away!”

