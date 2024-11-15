Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby watched as officers and soldiers marked the official formation of the Royal Army Medical Service

As part of the British Army’s modernisation, 180 officers and soldiers have taken part in a parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to mark the creation of a new army medical corps.

The new Royal Army Medical Service is a combination of the existing Royal Army Medical Corps (formed in 1898), the Royal Army Dental Corps (formed in 1921) and the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps (formed in 1949).

In front of families, friends and veterans, officers and soldiers replaced their old berets with new ones, marking a historic moment as the army looks to shift to a more unified health service.

General Sir ‘Roly’ Walker, Chief of the General Staff, inspected the parade on Friday 15 November, commending the soldiers for going above and beyond to protect the nation, most recently, during the Covid pandemic.

Friends and family watch on as their loved ones parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Colonel Graham Johnson, Royal Army Medical Service, said: " What this gives us is an opportunity to both modernise the organisation, but then maybe to transform the way we work with our people so that they can maximise their talent.

"So a person can step forward with their competency rather than their cap badge as a start point. It's a much more modern way of maximising the talents of our people regardless of their professional background.

"We're united by the Red Cross anyhow, we're united by a belief of humanity for all in crisis and conflict and so maybe it's actually just a natural re-evolution and a recognition of the reality of the modern day.

"We will be told where we're going and we will go and do our duty just as those that have gone before us.

The old flags were lowered at the military academy and replaced by the new flag, symbolising unity. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"We want to be as ready as possible, with as best people as possible, to do the best possible job we can for the army and the nation as a whole."

Lance Corporal Naomi Crimmins, Dental Nurse, said: "It was nice to have all the preparation beforehand, but as you see when the flags get lowered and the new flag goes up, I can imagine it was quite emotional for a lot of people."

Lieutenant Jake Langford, Medical Support Officer, said: "For the last three years which I've had the privilege of commanding three corps, to now have the same unity in what we're wearing together as one team just enhances things."

The old flags were lowered at the military academy and replaced by the new flag, symbolising unity.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...