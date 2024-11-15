Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

A unique debate has been held in Sussex to discuss the issues affecting men most - following a rise in suicide rates.

The conference brought together young and old, performers and activists, as well as mothers.

They discussed loneliness, mental health and the rise in 'toxic masculinity' - through social media figures like Andrew Tate.

Its hoped the event could be the first of many but the organisers themselves say they're struggling due to lack of funds.

"Where do we fit in? How do we become more emotionally resilient? And so ultimately, as a parent, how can I teach my son those exact sort of skills as well?" Dan Flanagan from Dad La Soul said.

"We've got very, very limited budgets. We've got very, very limited resources. But it's by that coming together, that's where change happens. And this is everybody's problem, and everybody's responsibility for change."

The event was jointly organised with West Sussex MIND, which is trying to encourage more men and boys to have conversations about their mental health.

And was held at the premises of music charity Audio Active, with some of their performers taking the stage on the night.

"I think there's been a lack of belonging, or a sense of belonging that young people are searching for. And I think previous generations probably had that a little bit more because there was a much more stronger family unit," Nicholson David from Audio Active said.

"And I think a lot of young people are finding those connections and sense of belonging online. And as we know, sometimes that can lead you down a really negative rabbit hole, although it can be positive sometimes too."