Thames Valley Police is investigating after a body was discovered near Ryeish Green in Berkshire.

A 28-year-old man was found dead in a field near Hyde End Lane at around 6.35am on Saturday 16 November 2024.

His family has not yet been informed but police say attempts to do so are ongoing.

The emergency services were called to a location near Oakbank School and Deardon Allotments.

Police have cordoned off the entrance to a field in Ryeish Green where the body was found. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sergeant Sunny Sood said: "We are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"We are working to inform his next of kin but have been unable to so far, so I would like to urge the public to not speculate about the death on social media.

"We have now left the scene after completing our enquiries there but the investigation is ongoing.

"We are not aware of any threat to the wider public but please contact us if you are concerned.

“I also urge anyone with any information about this unexplained death to please contact us."

Anyone with information can call 101 or by making a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 450 of today’s date.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

