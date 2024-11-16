Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Natalie Boare reports on the case

A drunk driver who crashed his car in Deal and killed a man has been jailed for more than nine years.

Jack Nixon had spent the night drinking in Canterbury before deciding to drive home and give a lift to three people in the early hours of Sunday 9 October 2022.

Holding only a provisional driving licence, and no valid insurance nor MOT, Nixon drove his purple Volkswagon Polo out of a car park, colliding with the payment machine as it left.

He drove his passengers to a drive-through restaurant in Whitfield, before stopping to buy bottles of alcohol at a nearby petrol station.

Less than 10 minutes after leaving the forecourt, Nixon lost control of the car and it collided with a railway bridge in Cornwall Road, Deal.

Jack Nixon was breathalysed after crashing his car in Deal, killing a man. Credit: Kent Police.

The collision resulted in the death of one of the occupants of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from the Aylesham area.

Other occupants were left injured, requiring hospital treatment.

Emergency services attended the scene where Nixon was arrested and an investigation into the collision was launched.

Nixon was breathalysed at the roadside and the test showed he had 58 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 mg.

A drugs test also showed Nixon had cannabis in his system.

A bag of cannabis as well as ketamine were found during a search of the vehicle.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...