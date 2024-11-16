Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack at Hailsham Town Football Club.

It happened on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

Conifers were believed to have been deliberately set alight near the stand, at around 7pm.

The fire has caused around £35,000 of damage at the recreation ground in Western Road, Hailsham.

The fire at Hailsham Town Football Club was started deliberately according to Sussex Police. Credit: Hailsham Cricket Club.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 7.10pm on 12 November to reports of a hedge fire at the recreation ground in Western Road, Hailsham.

"Two fire engines from Eastbourne were in attendance and crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The incident is being treated as suspected deliberate ignition and police enquiries are ongoing."

PC Luke Ceschin said: "We believe a number of people were in the area at the time the fire started and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

"If anyone has information to help us with our investigation, or has any footage of the incident, including dash cam footage from passing cars, please contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1235 of 12/11".

