The family of a missing Medway boy have appealed for witnesses with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

James Gibbons was last seen in Cuxton at 12.52pm on Saturday 9 November 2024.

Extensive enquiries by Kent Police officers leading the search efforts established the 16 year old was last seen walking into an alleyway off Woodhurst Close in the direction of Cuxton Woods.

Described as being approximately 5ft 11ins tall with brown hair, James wears braces on his teeth and has a scar on the right side of the back of his head that is described as being similar in shape to a question mark.

In a statement released by James’ family to mark one week since he was last seen, his loved ones are urging anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

The family of James Gibbon are appealing for witnesses after he went missing in Medway. Credit: Kent Police.

His family said: "Thank you to all of the individuals involved in the search for the James, including, the public, professionals and volunteers.

"We cannot express how grateful we are to you all.

"Cuxton is a very rural area and we will only find James with help from the public.

"Please could we ask you all to check your dashcams, ring doorbells and CCTV for any footage of James.

"Please also check any outbuildings and sheds or areas where James may have taken shelter.

"James, if you receive this message, please come home.

"Everyone is missing you and we love you dearly.

"You are not in any trouble.

"Love you lots."

The 16 year old was last seen walking into an alleyway off Woodhurst Close in the direction of Cuxton Woods. Credit: Kent Police.

James is believed to have been wearing brown tracksuit bottoms, a grey zipped hooded top, a white shirt with a light brown/blue chequered pattern, black socks and black material trainers.

Kent Police’s Chief Inspector for Medway Garry Cook said: "Today marks one week since James was reported missing and sadly, despite an extensive search and wider investigation, we have so far been unable to find him.

"Regardless of the time that has passed we are hopeful of reuniting James with his family, and we have a large number of dedicated search officers and partner agencies committed to finding him.

"Searches have focused on the nearby rural and wooded areas which are popular with dog walkers and horse riders and we ask anyone who uses the area to keep an eye out for anything that may help in our search.

"I’d like to once again urge residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcam to check for footage which may show James after 1pm on Saturday 9 November."

Anyone with information should call us on 999, quoting reference 09-1043.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...