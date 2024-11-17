A man has died after being struck by a car and a van on the A21 in Kent, moments after his own vehicle hit the central reservation.

It's believed the man in his 40s was trying to get to safety after his white Isuzu pick-up truck and trailer crashed on the coastbound carriageway near Pembury, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, November 16.

The accident happened a short distance away, when he was struck by a grey Vauxhall Vivaro and a grey Skoda Kodiaq.

Medical crews attended, alongside officers, and the man died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.