Play Brightcove video

Words and report by ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

Over the last three generations, Montague Farm in East Sussex has been transformed from a derelict, unviable business into an organic beef and lamb farm which has nature recovery at its heart.

Martin Hole took over the running of the business from his father-in-law when he retired at 90 years old. For the last three and a half years, Martin has been joined by youngest daughter, Romney, who is 25.

But while Romney was once excited about taking over from her father, now she’s fearful about what the future holds. Labour’s planned inheritance tax changes for farmers means she could have an incredible tax bill to pay.

Romney says: "It’s a huge responsibility to take on a farm and if you’re not going to perhaps be earning lots but have this huge bill to pay, it’s a huge thing to take on.“

Tomorrow, Martin and Romney will join other farmers in London.

Martin says: “This is about the continuity of the family businesses, it isn’t just about just farming. I’ve never known a moment in farming crisis when farmers have come to gather so rapidly and so instantly and with such emotion as this issue."

Romney releases a herd of pedigree Sussex cows into a new grazing area.

The government says that up to £3 million can be passed on by two people free of inheritance tax. Anything beyond that will be taxed at 20%, rather than the usual 40% .

But The NFU says it puts the future of many farm businesses under threat.

Romney adds: "I envisaged a future that my children would grow up here and it would be a place that my family can always come home to and knowing that there are going to be elements that we are going to have to sacrifice, might jeopardise that future and that’s a really sad position to be in."

The National Farmers' Union said hundreds of Britain’s farmers and growers will take part in a mass lobby of their MPs on November 19 to highlight the devastating impact of the recent Budget on their farms, with changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR).

After decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather and increased production costs, many farmers and growers are at breaking point, unable to absorb any more cost burden.

The NFU has also warned that the changes announced in the Budget could increase food costs to consumers, adding pressure to many still experiencing the cost-of-living crisis.

In a statement the government said: "With public services crumbling, a £22bn fiscal hole inherited from the previous government and 40% of Agricultural Property Relief going to the 7% wealthiest claimants, we made a difficult decision to ensure the relief is fiscally sustainable.

“Around 500 claims each year will be impacted and farm-owning couples can pass on up to £3m without paying any inheritance tax - this is a fair and balanced approach.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...