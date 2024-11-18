A reward of £10,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of any person who is responsible for the disappearance of a Sussex father and son.

Danny and Liam Poole have been missing since travelling to Malaga in 2019; it has been treated as a murder investigation since 2022.

Now the pair's family have talked to Sussex Police five years on from the disappearance

Lauryn Poole, Danny’s daughter and Liam’s sister, said: "Not a day goes by that I don’t wonder what life would be like with my dad and brother in it.

"The pride my brother would have in being an uncle or watching my dad be a grandad are just a couple of the things that no daughter or sister should ever be deprived of.

"Every day that goes by sees a thought pop into my head about what truly happened and what their last moments might have been like – these thoughts often keep me awake at night."

The pair's disappearance has been treated as a murder investigation since 2022. Credit: Sussex Police

When the Burgess Hill pair arrived in Spain, they hired a car, a grey Peugeot 308; this was later found abandoned by Spanish police.

The pair’s luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports, which police believe means that it was not a planned disappearance.

Spanish police initially took charge of the investigation, with Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team in support, but now their British counterparts are leading.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn has urged the public to come forward, as he believes even the "smallest detail could be significant".

He said: "Although Danny and Liam went missing in Spain, we believe there are people in the UK who may hold vital information about their disappearance.

"We understand there may be some who have felt unable to come forward before now, but it’s not too late to do the right thing.

"Whether it’s something you know, or something you may have subsequently heard, we urge you to get in touch and share it with us. We will listen and we will investigate any viable new lines of enquiry.

The Burgess Hill father-and-son's luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports. Credit: Sussex Police

Kathy, Liam’s grandmother, said: "Liam went missing in April 2019, no goodbyes, no answers – and our family has never been the same since.

"We as a family really need to know what happened to Liam and his dad. We are reminded constantly of Liam’s absence – every family gathering reminds us that not only is he missing, but we still have no answers.

"Liam’s mum Lisa sadly passed away without finding out what happened to him and we desperately need more information.

"We really are appealing to whoever knows what happened to come forward and give the police the information we need."

Danny and Liam’s families have asked for their privacy to be respected, and to not be contacted at this time.

