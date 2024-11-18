Police are investigating after a woman reported being raped at a cemetery in Kent.

A woman was visiting the cemetery next to Church Street in Edenbridge on Saturday 9 November when she was physically and sexually attacked by an unknown man.

It was reported to Kent Police on Tuesday 12 November.

Officers are now checking for any CCTV in the area around the time of the attack which took place between 9pm and 9.30pm.

A woman was visiting a cemetery on Church Street when she was attacked. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Forensic analysis and house-to-house enquiries are also taking place, with police confirming they are pursuing several lines of enquiry.

The suspect has been described as quite tall and of slim build. He was wearing a coat which may have had a fur hood.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 46/192603/24.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area within the time of the attack to come forward with dashcam footage.

Businesses and residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV, are also being asked to check for any important footage.

