ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor has been speaking to Jasmine Seales in Newbury

Mermaids appear in the folklore of many cultures worldwide, but in recent years there's been a rise in the popularity of 'professional mermaids'.

That's people who get paid to swim around in a tail and fin and perform at parties and events.

One mermaid from Newbury in Berkshire has been selected to represent Hampshire at the Miss Ocean World UK final later this month.

Jasmine Seales, who has been 'mermaiding' for five years, is hoping the competition will help her raise awareness of ocean conservation.

"We've got a lot of issue in the oceans, the main one is the plastic pollution and the micro plastics," she said.

"It's just educating people to cut out single use plastics.

"The ocean needs a break."

Jasmine Seales uses her role to raise awareness of ocean conservation

"I’m so saddened by the current state of all our seas, rivers and streams, and want people to simply wake up

"Taking part in Miss Ocean World UK is another creative way I can help to educate and spread awareness to others on a wide range of important issues that are destroying our oceans, and offer solutions on how we can all help to create much needed change."

The Miss Ocean World UK final takes place in Lincoln on 30 November.

Jasmine who has fibromyalgia and ADHD is part of a growing phenomenon in the UK. Like other mermaids, she uses a monofin, a large single flipper which her feet slot into.

She also has more than one tail - with her heaviest weighing 19lbs.

She also spends her time helping to create costumes for other mermaids.

"The best thing about being a mermaid is just the smiles, and the magic and the joy and the laughter that it brings to people," Jasmine added.

"The children, it's just so magical.

"I get these big hugs and where do you live, will you look for me at the beach, will you wave to me but they're very inquisitive to always trying to catch me out.

"It's like an interrogation, trying to prove my authenticity as a mermaid to them!"

