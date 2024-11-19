A "reckless" driver who sped away from police officers in Sussex and crashed into a family home has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Samin Ahmed, 19, was driving at speeds of more than 130mph on the A2690 Coombe Valley Way in February this year.

RPU officer PC Lloyd Archer was on patrol and saw Ahmed - who was driving his father's BMW - overtaking three vehicles.

The police patrol activated its blue lights, but Ahmed reached speeds of 110mph to evade officers.

He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house in Church Lane, Westfield, near Hastings.

The 19-year-old was seen overtaking three vehicles in his father’s BMW. Credit: Sussex Police

Police say a family had been in the living room just minutes before the crash.

It left the building with structural problems costing an estimated £357,000, with the family unable to live in the property for several months.

Ahmed's DNA was found on the car's airbag which showed he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

PC Archer said: “Ahmed’s reckless driving was appalling.

“He risked his own life as well as the safety of every other road user and resident, and is extremely lucky he did not cause a fatality that night.

“We are determined to catch offenders and to prevent drivers causing harm to themselves and innocent members of the public.

“So we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

Ahmed's DNA was found on the airbag which showed he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Credit: Sussex Police

Ahmed, formerly a security doorman, of Tavistock Road, Bromley, admitted dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.

He was sentenced to an 18-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions and to pay a £187 surcharge and £1,000 court costs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...