Watch: ITV Meridian's Megan Samrai speaks with Colin Dell and the Office for Nuclear Regulation

A scaffolder who became trapped under a two-tonne weight in an industrial accident has spoken about his life-changing injuries.

Colin Dell, 62, had to have toes amputated after the accident at Dungeness B nuclear power station in 2022.

Mr Dell, from New Romney in Kent, was working near the main cooling water valves when a two-tonne unsupported counterweight fell on his foot.

He was trapped for 20 minutes and spent 4 days in hospital. He can no longer work as a scaffolder and has been diagnosed with PTSD.

Mr Dell said the pain was "instant".

"I was just screaming 'get me out' and we couldn't move it."

"Two and a half years since the accident, I'm still on anti-depressants. I'm still taking pain killers. I've still got nerve damage, so my foot feels like it's burning all the time. I've got a permanent limp.

Colin Dell was in hospital for four days after the accident. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"I got diagnosed with severe PTSD and had counselling for that. And I still have to do grounding techniques every morning just to get into work."

"It's changed my life completely."

Following the accident, EDF and Trillium Flow Services Ltd have been fined a combined total of £633,333 after a prosecution prepared by the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

They pled guilty for failing to ensure the safety of workers, in relation to the risks arising whilst undertaking maintenance and repair work.

The investigation revealed a number of significant failings on the part of EDF in the lead up to the accident and a lack of learning from a past similar incident at Dungeness B, in 2006.

The regulator also discovered shortfalls in EDF’s planning and resources, with employees being asked to fulfil roles outside of their technical capabilities and tasks being undertaken without the correct signed approvals.Measures to reduce risks were not taken and the company’s health and safety practices fell far below appropriate standards, ONR found.Similarly, the investigation also found that Trillium Flow Services Ltd were responsible for multiple failings.

These included an unsuitable and insufficient risk assessment, a team relatively inexperienced in working on the main counterweight valves at the site, a lack of understanding of the operation of the valves and evidence of ill-informed decision-making.

The accident happened at the area inside the cooling water pumphouse. Credit: Office for Nuclear Regulation

Dan Hasted, Director of Regulation at Office for Nuclear Regulation said: "We welcome this outcome which recognises that EDF and Trillium Flow Services Ltd failed in their duty to protect a worker from a known risk.

"This accident was wholly avoidable. Nobody should go to work and not come home in a fit and healthy state.

"We conducted a thorough investigation which identified significant shortcomings by EDF and Trillium Flow Services Ltd specifically their failure to follow the correct sequence for re-fitting the valve which resulted in the injuries to Mr Dell.

"We concluded that there were several missed opportunities that could have prevented this accident occurring."

Trillium Flow Services didn’t respond for comment, but an EDF spokesperson said: "This was an accident which should never have occurred as safety is our over-riding priority.

"EDF today apologises to Mr Dell for its part in the injury caused and for failing to meet our own rigorous safety standards.

"The event serves as a reminder that we must always be vigilant to any risks that could occur at our power stations. EDF has ensured the points highlighted by the ONR have been fed into our processes at all of our sites and power stations to ensure everyone working at all of our stations can work safely."

Dungeness B stopped generating power in June 2021 and is now in the defueling stage.

