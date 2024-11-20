Emergency accommodation will be provided to people who are rough sleeping in Reading during freezing temperatures this week.

The council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) which will stay in place until next Monday (25 November).

When the temperature drops to zero degrees or below for at least three consecutive nights, the council implements SWEP alongside charity St Mungo’s.

Reading Borough Council says forecasts and temperatures will be monitored throughout the winter to make sure people can be kept safe.

Matt Yeo, Lead Councillor for Housing, said: “Reading is proud of its comprehensive support for the most vulnerable in our society.

"We are acutely aware that those rough sleeping on our streets face more threat when the weather turns cold, as it has done this week, and I’m pleased to see SWEP is now in place to protect them."

There are a total of 249 bed spaces offered across the Council’s Homelessness Support Services to help single people and couples who are found rough sleeping, or at risk of rough sleeping. These are in addition to those available through the SWEP response.

The council’s commitment to tackling rough sleeping is being strengthened by a £121,869 government grant to support SWEP and the Bed for a Night (B4N) winter shelter run by FAITH Christian Group.

There are also plans to create a daytime warm space between January and March, run by voluntary and charity sector partners.

Anybody who sees somebody rough sleeping is being urged to report it on StreetLink.

