Manhunt underway after Brighton hate crime attack

Sussex Police are trying to trace a man after two men were violently punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queens Road, Brighton.

The men were approached when they stopped near Belgian Chips while making their way to the train station after a live music event on the beach on 7 June.

The man, who yelled homophobic abuse before viciously punching them, is described as in his 40s and wearing a grey coat. It is possible that he may be a member of the street community.

DC James Botting said: “After completing a number of enquiries in an effort to identify the man, we are turning to the public for their support.

"If you recognise this man please call 101, quoting serial 1501 of 7/6.”

