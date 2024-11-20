Owner issues firework warning after horse loses eye

Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Harry Acton has been speaking to Saf's owner Thelma Stone

The owner of a horse which lost an eye on Bonfire night is urging people to think twice before setting fireworks off near animals.

Thelma Stone, from Sussex, was horrified to find out that her 30-year-old horse called Saf had been seriously injured in her paddock overnight on November 5.

She says youngsters were seen setting off fireworks from the nearby Tangmere Community Garden.

Despite being in a life-threatening condition, Saf managed to pull through and is recovering back home in her stable.

Burnt out fireworks were discovered in Saf's field just yards from where she would have been sleeping Credit: ITV News Meridian

Saf has had to have eye removed and Thelma has been hit with a £4,000 vet bill. She was told that Saf's injuries were so severe she may have to be put to sleep.

Thelma said: "She had a rug on thankfully and what looked like a couple of singe marks in her hair so I still think it [the firework] landed on her.

"It was horrifying and to think that people can do these sort of things mindlessly without thinking or even worse on purpose and I don't know which one it was."

A former racing horse called Monty, which shares a stable with Saf, was heard screaming by locals who live nearby.

Saf is now back home in her stable recovering Credit: ITV News Meridian

Emma French said: "The fireworks were so so loud and you could hear the horses were in distress, especially Monty at the time but that could have been because Saf was injured.

"It was not nice to hear. The sound from Monty crying, the noises that he was making was full distress."

Thelma added: "When she [Saf] was at the vets, they phoned me because she was so ill and said please come down and see if she will rally if you're there and she did.

"In my opinion she wanted to live and she's doing a good job with it."

Thelma with her horse Saf Credit: ITV News Meridian

According to the RSPCA, 64% of animals are negatively impacted by private firework displays.

Last year, the charity received 1200 responses to a survey detailing the impact of fireworks on animals experiencing fear and stress.

Following Saf's injuries this year, Thelma wants to raise awareness of how dangerous fireworks can be to animals.

She hopes people will think twice and be aware of the damage one small firework can cause.

For advice from the RSPCA on how to be firework friendly neighbour to animals, click here.