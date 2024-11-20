More than 100 volunteers have been packing up 2,500 Christmas boxes to send to military children whose parents will be serving overseas.Little Troopers, a charity based in Bovington, Dorset, say the festive period can be really hard for families who are separated and they hope the parcels will spread some joy.

The parcels are full of information and goodies, including a special children's newspaper, activity booklets, stickers, reindeer food, bubbles, sweets and chocolate coins.

Louise Fetigan from Little Troopers said: "Christmas is really difficult as a child when you've got mum or dad serving away.

2,500 boxes will be sent to children who have a parent deployed over Christmas Credit: ITV News Meridian

"My husband has been away over Christmas before and my daughter really struggled. We can't bring those people back but we can do is sprinkle some Christmas sparkle to help bring some joy and smiles."

Among the school children helping pack the parcels were Nancy and Penny, who will be without their dad for the first time this Christmas.

Nancy said: "I'm going to miss him play with me."

Penny added: "I feel like a lot of mixed emotions, all mixed up because he's never been away and I've been with him my whole life. He's just like always here."

The volunteers are all connected to the military in some way Credit: ITV News Meridian

The charity is urging people to also spare a thought for the service men and women who will miss their children this year.

Veteran Evelyn remembers how hard it was not being with her children.

she said: "I'm thinking what are they doing, what is going on, I want to be there at Christmas time, dinner time, I'm not there to open presents with them, it's just heartbreaking, just a deep sense of a void, I wish I could be with them."

Nearly 2,000 parcels packed in Bovington will be driven to bases all over the country.

The rest will be posted to more remote families.

