A large fire has forced a Surrey secondary school to close.

The blaze broke out at Ash Manor School near Aldershot at the Tennis Centre in the early hours of Thursday morning (21 November).

No-one was injured and the the school says it currently has no power but expects to reopen tomorrow.

Posting on the school Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Ash Manor School is closed today.

"Due to a fire at the Tennis Centre the school has no power.

"We fully expect the school to be open tomorrow as normal."

The school said it remains closed on Thursday but is expected to reopen on Friday. (22 November) Credit: Surrey Fire and Rescue Service

In a statement a spokesperson for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: "Rushmoor firefighters joined crews from Surrey FRS in tackling a large school building blaze in Ash overnight.

"Alerted shortly before 4am, firefighters arrived on scene to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

"Fortunately there were no casualties from the fire which was tackled with hose reel jets and Fleet’s water carrier vehicle.

"HIWFRS left the scene at around 6am."

