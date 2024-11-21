Drivers in Kent are being warned of significant delays on the M2 following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

It collision happened just after 8pm last night (Wednesday 20th November) between junction 5 near Stockbury and junction 6 for Faversham.

All traffic within the closure has now been released but the motorway remains closed eastbound between J5 and J6.

Kent police advise the closure will remain in place until midday today for specialist investigation and clear-up work.

One lane is also closed London-bound.

At 6am this morning, INRIX was reporting congestion to London-bound traffic at J6, for over a mile.

One lane is also closed westbound and drivers heading to London are also being warned of delays

Diversion route

Eastbound

Exit the M2 eastbound at J5 and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A249 southbound towards Maidstone.

Travel southbound on the A249 for approximately 5 miles to reach M20 J7 and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the M20 eastbound.

Leave the M20 eastbound at J8 and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout, followed by the 1st exit at the next roundabout to join the A20 eastbound towards Lenham.

Continue on the A20 for approximately 9 miles, passing through Harrietsham and Lenham, to reach the roundabout with the A252 at Charing.

Take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A252 eastbound towards Challock.

Remain on the A252 to the next roundabout (with the A251) and take the first exit onto the A251 northbound towards Faversham.

Continue on the A251 northbound for approximately 6 miles and re-join the M2 at J6.

National Highways is advising affected drivers to allow extra time, re-route or delay journeys.

