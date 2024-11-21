Southern MPs still undecided over assisted dying law change

Play Brightcove video

Several members of parliament representing constituencies in the South of England are yet to decide how they will vote on a proposed assisted dying law.

ITV News Meridian understands that at least 20 MPs in the region remain undecided, eight days before the landmark decision in the House of Commons.

MPs are due to debate and vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on Friday, 29 November.

The legislation has been proposed by Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater and would only permit an assisted death to those with a terminal diagnosis of less than six months.

Labour MP Lauren Sullivan told ITV Meridian’s political programme The Last Word: “At the minute, I'm still very undecided. I've been speaking with constituents, I've been speaking with lawyers, with doctors from all different sides.”

One of Dr Sullivan’s fears is people might be drawn to ending their life due to the “awful state” of social care.

The Gravesham MP added: “It will come down to [a decision] on the day, I would imagine. And I will continue to listen.”

ITV News Meridian has been told by 20 MPs in the South that they plan to vote in favour of the bill, with seven publicly saying they plan to vote against.

Another new MP weighing up the arguments and studying the draft legislation is Conservative Joe Robertson, who represents Isle of Wight East.

Mr Robertson, who worked for a dementia charity before entering politics, said: “I remain undecided. I'm sympathetic to law change and I'm open minded to all the arguments that are being made.

“I would describe the bill as very restrictive and I think, to some extent, that's a strength. It's clearly trying to stop the argument that there's a slippery slope or unintended consequences that could arise out of it.

“But I think that's also a weakness with the bill in that it probably won't provide the assisted dying option to the majority of people who might want it.”

Liberal Democrat MP Jess Brown-Fuller is planning to vote in favour of the bill on 29 November, in order to allow greater discussion in Parliament.

The Chichester PM told ITV Meridian: “I think that it needs more time to be scrutinised and the only way that we get that is if it gets through the first vote next Friday and has the chance to go to the Bill Committee stage.

“The fact that it's been brought forward via a private member's bill means that it does feel rushed. I know in my party there are so many MPs that are still undecided and I'm sure that's the same across the House.

“We are given plenty of opportunities to sit down and talk with doctors and scientists and those that have experienced the trauma of trying to have dignity in dying but it still feels rushed.

“So, I am minded to give it my support, next week, to give it the opportunity to be scrutinised properly.”

Science Secretary Peter Kyle, who is also the MP for Hove and Portslade in Sussex, has revealed he will be voting in favour of law change.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have revealed they will vote against the bill.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say which way he will be voting because he does not want to “put pressure” on other MPs.

Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran said: “I support the principle that people should have choice over all aspects of their own life, including the manner of their passing. I have been reassured [the bill] includes the strictest safeguards of any nation which has legalised assisted dying.

“However, very important concerns have been raised about palliative care and funding for hospices. As the Chair of the Health & Social Care Select Committee this issue remains deeply concerning.”

Many MPs representing seats in the South, South East and Thames Valley have been holding public meetings and virtual events to gather views of constituencies on this issue.

It is clear many are taking the weight of responsibility in making such a significant policy decision, so early on in a new Parliament, very seriously.

