ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken reports from Staplehurst

The poinsettia blooms just in time for Christmas - and British shoppers buy millions of them every year.

Its leaves, or bracts, turn into the classic red and green just in time for the festive season.

Poinsettias are native to Mexico and were first cultivated by the Aztecs.

But now, 12,000 of them are being grown in a nursery near Maidstone, ready for the British Christmas market.

Marcel Franke, Owner, Staplehurst Nurseries

But making sure their leaves change colour at just the right time takes a lot of care. Nurseries may have to raise or reduce light levels to ensure poinsettias are blooming at just the right time.

Experts say it is possible to keep poinsettias alive after Christmas, but the most important advice is to make sure they are not over-watered.