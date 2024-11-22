Gatwick airport said it has stopped passengers entering its south terminal because of a 'security incident'.

A spokesperson for the UK’s second busiest airport said: "A large part of the south terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers will not be able to enter the south terminal while this is ongoing.

"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Train services at the station have also been suspended.

Train passenger information website National Rail Enquiries said: "The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport.

"The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

"Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.

"Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing.

"This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...