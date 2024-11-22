The Last Word: October 2024

Watch the October edition of The Last Word

Helena Dollimore MP, Labour MP for Hastings & Rye; Alex Brewer, the Lib Dem MP for North East Hants; and Sir Christopher Chope MP, who represents Christchurch for the Conservatives discuss issues of the week.

Including:

The Conservative leadership battle: Sir Christopher says Kemi Badenoch's role as a mother could place her at a disadvantage to be a party leader

New legislation to protect trade unions after the mass sacking of the Dover P&O workers, and