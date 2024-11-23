Car driver killed by falling tree in Storm Bert

A man in his 60s has died after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester.

Hampshire Police said it was called at 7.47am to the southbound carriageway between Kings Worthy and Winnall.

The driver of a black Mercedes E350 dead at the scene.

His family has been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after the fatal incident on the A34.A silver Skoda Kodiaq was also damaged but no other injuries were reported.Hampshire Polcie said: "Lengthy lane closures have been in place while emergency services work at the scene and we want to thank motorists for their patience."We would now like to speak to anyone with information about this incident and particularly anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

Meanwhile, a Championship football match in Lancashire has been postponed due to torrential rain.

Blackburn Rovers were set to face Portsmouth at Ewood Park at 3pm on Saturday but the match will now be played at a later date.

In a post on X, Blackburn Rovers said: "Due to an unplayable pitch caused by torrential rain, today’s match against Portsmouth at Ewood Park has been postponed by the match official.“We will announce details of the rearranged fixture in due course."

