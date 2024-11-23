Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision between Lewes and Ringmer.

Officers were called to the two vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a car.

It took place on Earwig Corner, the junction of Uckfield Road and Ringmer Road at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, 20 November 2024.

The rider, a 33-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed.

The fatal crash involving a car and a motorbike happened at Earwig Corner between Lewes and Ringmer. Credit: Google maps.

Officers are investigating, and have appealed to anyone with relevant dashcam footage, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage in the area to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Ascot.

