Police have released images of stolen jewellery following a series of burglaries across west Kent.

The valuable items were seized at a pawnbroker near Bromley.

Officers are appealing for help to find their rightful owners.

They include several rings, including one inscribed with the words ‘Chris to Lyne’, as well as Omega, Longines, and Raymond Weil watches.

These watches are among the items seized by Kent Police investigating a series of break-ins. Credit: Kent Police.

Detectives have been investigating a spate of at least 10 break-ins, between October 2023 and February 2024.

Homes have been targeted in Tonbridge, Sevenoaks, and Tunbridge Wells.

Enquiries include establishing if the recovered items that are pictured are linked to further offences, which may also include areas outside of Kent.

Two men arrested have been arrested in connection with conspiracy to commit burglary. T

hey remain on bail pending the outcome of further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises anything in these images, or has any information which may assist the investigation, is urged to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting 46/YY/10180/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.

