Log burner warnings as hot ash sparks shed fire

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued warnings to dispose of hot ash safely after attending a shed fire in Banbury.

They were called to a property in Banbury this week after hot embers from log burner ignited the shed, causing significant damage.

They were able to bring the blaze under control but said the ash had been disposed of inappropriately in a bin.

Green Watch attended the blaze Credit: OFRS

In a Facebook post they said "As the colder months approach and the use of log burners increases, we urge everyone to exercise caution when disposing of ash.

"Please ensure that ash is completely cool before its disposal to prevent similar incidents."