Weather warnings as festive events and travel hit by winds across the south

Disruption is being felt across the south in high winds caused by Storm Bert.

Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire closed its winter lights trail and Christmas market on Saturday, while Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire remains shut due to storm damage.

High winds have caused damage at Longleat Credit: Longleat Safari Park

Both attractions have apologised for any inconvenience caused and offered ticket holders the chance to rebook on another day.

Blenheim has announced it will re-open attractions on Sunday afternoon.

Blenheim's light trail will re-open on Sunday afternoon Credit: Blenheim Palace

Christmas lights switch-ons have also been affected with the cancellation of Banbury's planned event on Sunday evening.

On their Facebook page, Banbury Town Council apologised for the disruption but said: "Weather conditions and safety concerns have determined that the only responsible course of action is to CANCEL the Christmas Lights Switch On event that was due to take place today."

Yesterday Christmas lights switch-ons were postponed in a number of towns including Dorchester, Romsey, Christchurch, New Milton, Folkestone, Deal and Odiham.

Organisers of Wokingham's Winter Carnival said the event on Sunday would not go ahead because of the risk to stallholders and members of the public.

Sir Harold Hillier Arboretum and Gardens in Hampshire and Moors Valley Country Park in Dorset are closed for the weekend, while Itchen Valley Country Park near Southampton has cancelled its Christmas market.

In Littlehampton, the main Christmas tree decoration collapsed in high winds. It has been removed for repair and is expected to be back 'in no time,' according to the council's Facebook page.

The national weather service has warned of very strong winds which it says are likely to bring disruption to transport, and dangerous coastal and marine conditions.

Fallen trees caused travel disruption across the weekend.

In Hampshire, a man died after a tree fell on the A34 near Kings Worthy, closing the road for more than six hours.

Hampshire Police could not confirm if the incident was storm-related, but said investigations were 'ongoing'.

A tree blocking the railway between Reading and Basingstoke caused delays and cancellations to trains between the two stations on Sunday, and in Surrey all lines between Cobham & Stoke D'abernon and Oxshott were blocked by a fallen tree.

South Western Railway said due to the forecasts of "severe weather", and "extreme rainfall and strong winds", trains would be running at reduced speed on all lines, meaning possible delays and disruptions until midday on Monday.

It asked passengers to only travel west of Basingstoke if their journeys are essential.

Strong coastal gusts are forecast, and the Met Office has warned of a small chance of injuries caused by large waves and beach material being thrown on to seafront and coastal roads.

Sunday will also be exceptionally mild for November, the Met Office said, with a high of 17.8C recorded in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, before 10am.