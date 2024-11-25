The Environment Agency has warned that hundreds of homes in the Oxford area could flood in the next few hours.

River levels in the Thames and its tributaries at New Botley, New Hinksey, North Hinskey, South Hinksey and Grandpont are all rising quickly, and are expected to burst at around 4am.

Water levels are expected to be higher than January this year, which saw flooding around Oxford and across the Thames Valley.

Streets most at risk includes Monmouth Road, Peel Place, Earl Street, Western Road, Duke Street, Buckingham Street, Folly Bridge, Wytham Street, West Way, Bulstake Close and Abingdon Road​.

The flood warning also covers parts of Botley Road, including the retail park and the nearby business park.

The warning covers hundreds of homes in the Oxford area. Credit: Environment Agency

Temporary defences at Hinksey Lakes will be deployed tomorrow morning, the Environment Agency said. Its staff are also working with councils and emergency services to coordinate a response.

Despite dry weather conditions at the moment, the Thames continues to rise, and will do so throughout Tuesday 26 November.

People in the affected areas are being told to move possessions off of the ground, and on to high floors. Anyone with flood defences, such as their own barriers, should also activate them.

A further update on the situation will be given by the Environment Agency in the next few hours.

