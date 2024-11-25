Giant lizard sheds more than half a stone with help from RSPCA Brighton

A giant monitor lizard has shed more than half a stone with help from RSPCA Brighton.

Lucio the Ornate Monitor Lizard, who is 4ft long, was taken in by the charity in June 2022 when he weighed 32.6lb (14.8kg).

Over the last two years he has followed a special diet and an exercise regime in his swimming pond.

He has lost almost a third of his weight - now standing at 22.3lb (10.1kg), which the charity says is "healthy".

Now, staff are looking for a new home for him which needs to have ample space including room for his own swimming pond and his favourite food - snails.

Fred Bark, Head of Exotics at RSPCA Brighton, said the charity would "love to see him adopted".

He added: “Lucio is a very special animal, he’s larger than life with a big character to boot.

"He’s always making us laugh here at the rescue centre, from his constant desire for snacks to the way he clumsily flops himself into his pool - we love him and are so fond of him."

Lucio needs a home with a large walk-in space that can be converted just for him such as a bedroom, garage or barn.

He would need to have large branches and logs to climb on, an adjustable temperature system, special lighting, and a swimming pond or pool for him to exercise.

Mr Bark said: “We know it’s a big ask as Lucio is not an easy animal to rehome, but we are still really hopeful that the perfect adopter will get in touch.

"Lucio is a cheeky but very sweet monitor lizard and although we love him, we don’t want to see him stay in rescue care forever, so we’d be really happy to hear from any serious experienced reptile keepers who think they could offer him his ideal home.”

The charity says monitor lizards should only be kept by experienced reptile keepers who have access to a specialised exotic animal vet.

