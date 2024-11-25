Live

LIVE: Storm Bert flooding across Oxfordshire leaves schools and roads closed

251124 BANBURY FLOODING
The Environment Agency has issued 20 flood warnings and 32 flood alerts in Oxfordshire Credit: Environment Agency

8:45am

At least seven schools across Oxfordshire have said they will be closed today due to flooding.

  • Bloxham Church of England Primary School

  • Clanfield CofE Primary School

  • Cropredy Church of England Primary School

  • St James Church of England Primary School, Hanney

  • St Michaels CofE Primary School, Steventon Village

  • Woodeaton Manor School

  • Wykham Park

8:30am

There is flooding across parts of Oxfordshire this morning in the wake of Storm Bert.

Oxfordshire County Council is reporting that river levels in Oxfordshire are at very high levels as a result of persistent heavy rainfall associated with Storm Bert.

There are large numbers of both Environment Agency flood alerts and flood warnings in place.

Fire crews, highways teams and emergency planners were active throughout the weekend assisting communities experiencing flooding impacts.

People are reminded of the hazards of driving into floodwater and the risk of creating bow-waves that run into adjacent properties when this occurs.

Further updates to follow.

