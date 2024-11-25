8:45am

At least seven schools across Oxfordshire have said they will be closed today due to flooding.

Bloxham Church of England Primary School

Clanfield CofE Primary School

Cropredy Church of England Primary School

St James Church of England Primary School, Hanney

St Michaels CofE Primary School, Steventon Village

Woodeaton Manor School

Wykham Park

8:30am

There is flooding across parts of Oxfordshire this morning in the wake of Storm Bert.

Oxfordshire County Council is reporting that river levels in Oxfordshire are at very high levels as a result of persistent heavy rainfall associated with Storm Bert.

There are large numbers of both Environment Agency flood alerts and flood warnings in place.

Fire crews, highways teams and emergency planners were active throughout the weekend assisting communities experiencing flooding impacts.

People are reminded of the hazards of driving into floodwater and the risk of creating bow-waves that run into adjacent properties when this occurs.

Further u pdates to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...