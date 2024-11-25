A campaign has been launched in Kent to help parents and carers spot the potential signs of child grooming.

The Eyes Open campaign is dedicated to educating young people and their parents about the dangers of grooming, exploitation, and the deceptive tactics used by county lines gangs.

These operations rely heavily on the exploitation of children and young people, who are used to transport and sell drugs across different locations.

Once the child is dependent on the gang, they are coerced into criminal activities, often with threats, violence and manipulation.

Families and loved ones of the child are also threatened.

To help raise awareness about criminal exploitation and empower parents and carers, Kent and Medway Violence Reduction Unit have issued 11 types of behaviour to recognise the signs of exploitation.

The 11 types of behaviour to look out for are:

Frequently missing from school or home

Being found out of the area

Returning home late

Being late to school

Changing friendship groups

Mixing with older men or women

Talking about people giving them free food, vapes, alcohol and cigarettes

Having more than one mobile phone or many SIM cards

Getting unexplained amounts of money, mobile phones, clothing, jewellery, new haircuts or other items and gifts

Receiving excessive calls or messages from unknown adults or friends

Getting picked up or dropped off in cars by unknown people

Some signs can resemble typical teenage behaviour, such as mood swings, secrecy, or changes in social circles.

However, police say that if parents and carers feel uneasy or notice unusual patterns that raise concern, it’s crucial to trust their instincts.

The Eyes Open campaign has been co-developed with police forces in Greater Manchester, North Wales, Lancashire and Merseyside and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

County lines refers to the networks used by gangs to distribute drugs from cities to smaller towns and rural areas.

Each police force involved in the campaign carries out dedicated county lines operations to disrupt criminals and safeguard victims of exploitation.

Nationally, more than 5,600 lines have been closed and 8,800 individuals referred by police to safeguarding since 2019.

Gangs will groom children through gifts or a sense of belonging.

New Eyes Open campaign resources also show how there is always a catch to these ‘free’ gifts such as designer clothes, vapes or expensive bikes.

Chief Inspector Lara Connor, Director for the Kent and Medway Violence Reduction Unit said, “Child criminal exploitation is a serious issue that can affect any child in any community."

"Across Kent and Medway we have seen gangs, often through gifts and false promises, and then exploiting them."

"The Violence Reduction Unit is committed to keeping children and adults safe from harm, and the Eyes Open campaign is crucial in educating and empowering children, parents and communities to recognise the signs of exploitation, and to know what to do to prevent it."

"If we all act together and challenge exploitation when we see it, we can create a safer future for everyone”.

Kent’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Scott says, “Protecting young people from exploitation is one of my priorities and the Eyes Open campaign is an important tool in safeguarding vulnerable children, because it raises awareness of the methods used by criminal gangs.”

