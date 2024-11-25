Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Kara Digby speaks with three women who were victims of spiking in Basingstoke

Three women from Hampshire and victims of spiking, have opened up about how it has left them feeling vulnerable and fearing for their safety.

Skylar, Laura and Jade, who were spiked in Basingstoke by either injection or drink, have shared their experience with ITV News Meridian.

It comes as spiking will be an official criminal offence in new efforts by the government to protect women and girls.

Today, the Prime Minster met with police chiefs and industry bosses to set out a plan to make our streets safer.

Part of the plans will include thousands of staff working in the nighttime economy being trained on how to spot and tackle spiking.

Skylar was at a nightclub in Basingstoke when she was spiked by injection,

She describes her experience: "I was having convulsions on the floor.

"My arms were flailing everywhere and I was still completely unconscious.

"My eyes were also rolling into the back of my head as well."

"My friend had to carry me and she was trying to carry me and ask for help, nobody was helping me.

"The hospital did say that I've been spiked. I saw the circular bruise with the pinprick. So I was like, oh I did get spiked by a needle."

Skyler had been spiked by a needle Credit: Skylar Worley

Laura Williams was in the same club that night, celebrating her birthday.

She said: "I don't remember coming out of the club, and next thing I remember is like waking up onthe concrete floor with loads of street pastors around me.

"I didn't even realise my partner was next to me or anything. But the next day, when I woke up, I kept passingout."

Jade Bartholomew was also spiked in Basingstoke, while she was on a night out with her friend at a pub.

Jade Batholomew describes what she went through once she had been spiked

Jade : "I couldn't walk properly and I started to lose the ability to walk.

"Then all I remember is, apparently my friend told me I passed out and she had to help me outside.

"By this point I was unconscious and had bouts of consciousness here in there, where I'd wake up and I'd hear her talking to an ambulance on the phone crying, saying how I'd passed out several times.

"She couldn't wake me up. My eyes kept rolling in the back of my head."

"Everything is taken away from you, all of your control, all of your understanding, you get scared, you're bascially unable to even remember certain things.

"It puts you in such a horrific position because you know that people around you are not aware and they think, you know, that you're probably just a bit drunk."

When the women were asked how important was it for you to know the people around you when this was happening?

The women were asked how important was it to know the people around you when this was happening?

Skylar replied: "Anyone could have come up and been like, this is my sister. She's just drunk again. Let me take her.

"Or, she's just my drunk girlfriend, and I couldn't have even known because I was unconscious."

Jade said: "People in clubs, even club, managers, people behind bars, police officers on the street, community officers that look after like people on the streets, security guards - these people need to recognise the difference between someone who is drunk and someone who is unconscious, and unable to move.

"All of those people have a duty of care to the public, especially when you are running a place that is serving alcohol, you are responsible for them and their safety."

Hampshire Police confirmed they received a report on 18 November, that a woman in her 20s had been spiked by a needle at around 11pm on Saturday 16 November in Labyrinth nightclub on Winchester Street (44240502878).

Hampshire Police confirmed that on 19 November, they received a report that a woman in her 30s had her drink spiked at around 10.30pm on Saturday 16 November in Labyrinth nightclub on Winchester Street (44240504673).

ITV Meridian has approached Labyrinth nightclub for comment as well as the pub where Jade was spiked.

Officers have launched investigations following these reports and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference numbers above.

Hampshire Police say they "take all reports of drink spiking and needle spiking extremely seriously" and are working to ensure "all venues are spike aware".

Since 1 April, they have received 11 spiking reports in Basingstoke. This compares with 44 in Southampton, 29 in Portsmouth and nine in Winchester.

Across the whole force, they say they have seen a reduction of reported incidents over the past three years, with figures previously peaking nationwide in highly populated student-related areas in autumn 2021.

During August and December of this period, there were a total of 212 spiking incidents reported to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Police say incidents of spiking have decreased throughout the Hampshire and the Isle of Wight since then, with figures having more than halved for the same period in 2023; with 91 offences being reported to police.

Basingstoke Town Inspector Charlie Ilderton said: "We take each and every report of spiking very seriously and our officers work hard to protect those who have fallen victim to drink and needle spiking whilst out enjoying the night time economy that Basingstoke has to offer.

"We are very clear that violence, intimidation, misogyny, sexism and harassment of any kind is not acceptable in any form.

"That is why we are committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, especially those who purposely set out to target and cause intentional harm to women and girls.

"We would like to urge people to not to be a bystander to any suspected spiking incidents – whether that be involving a woman or a man.

"We would implore people to report any incidents to venue staff or offer up information about those responsible directly to the police if they suspect anything untoward has occurred.

"Our message is clear – we do not tolerate any form of spiking at all. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way in our local communities will be found, stopped and brought to justice."

If you've been affected by the issues in this report, you can find links to support here.

